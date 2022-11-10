Quiz raises money for two island charities
An annual sporting quiz has raised £4,700 for two island charities.
Organised by the Isle of Man Sporting and Dining Club, the ‘PwC Question of Sport’ dinner saw 25 teams take part in an evening of sporting trivia at the Nunnery.
The money raised is going to the Isle of Man Woodland Trust and Forget Me Not Dementia Care.
The teams battled it out in the interactive quiz for the much sought-after Isle of Man Sporting and Dining Silver Claret Jug.
Ugland Marine won the title, the first back-to-back champions who also won in 2021. Second place was taken by ISO (IoM) Ltd.
The evening raised £3,875, and a further donation from PwC Isle of Man has ensured the Isle of Man Woodland Trust and Forget Me Not Dementia Care each received £2,350.
John Wannenburgh from the Sporting & Dining Club added: ‘It is always a delight to host this event and this year was no different.
‘A full house with everyone involved enjoying themselves in good spirits while raising money for two important causes.
‘I’d like to thank PwC Isle of Man for their ongoing support.’
PwC Isle of Man’s charity of choice on the evening was the Isle of Man Woodland Trust.
The Trust’s aim is to protect and maintain the existing woodland of the Isle of Man, to create new woodland in the island and to enhance the existing woodland by additional planting using predominantly native Manx species.
Senior partner at PwC Isle of Man, Nick Halsall said: ‘Another fantastic evening organised by John Wannenburgh and the Isle of Man Sporting and Dining Club.
‘I’d like to thank John for organising the night.
‘Having sponsored the event since its inception in 2012 it is always a pleasure to attend and see so many teams having fun and supporting the night.
‘We pledged on the night to match the funds raised for the Isle of Man Woodland Trust to allow our team to plant in the region of 940 new trees in Manx soil.
‘We care about the sustainability of our beautiful island and taking actionable steps against climate change is the foundation of our worldwide science-based commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.’
Chairperson of the Isle of Man Woodland Trust, Falk Horning, said: ‘We are very grateful to have been picked as a chosen charity for the evening.
‘We are looking forward to working with the team at PwC Isle of Man to plant in the region of 940 new trees by the end of 2023 when the planting seasons allow.’
l Next year’s event is planned for September 2023.
