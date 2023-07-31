James Ethan King, aged 21, of Cherry Walk, Douglas, has been fined £150 for speeding.
The R plate driver’s licence was also endorsed with three penalty points and his R plate period was extended by four months.
King was stopped by police who were performing speed checks at Main Road in Glen Vine, on May 28 at 8pm.
They recorded King’s Suzuki Alto travelling at 45mph in a 30mph zone.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, by August 11.