A biker from Northern Ireland who is accused of rape and indecent assault has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Robert John Woolsey, who competed in the pre-TT races in June, has previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault.
He is yet to enter a plea to the rape allegation as this can only be heard at the higher court.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in a portable toilet at Walpole Avenue in Douglas on May 26.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes committed 44-year-old Mr Woolsey to the higher court and he will appear there on a date to be set.
His advocate, Jim Travers, made an application to vary the defendant’s bail to allow him to reside in Northern Ireland at his parents’ address.
Mr Woolsey, who lives at Arghory Road in Portadown, County Antrim, was initially denied bail twice in the summary court but then granted bail to a friend’s address in Douglas, after an appeal at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and with a surety bond of £42,000 being lodged.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson opposed the application to allow the defendant to live off-island, saying that this had been considered by the Deemster at the higher court during the appeal, but he had decided to only allow bail to a Manx address.
Mr Robinson said that it may be more appropriate for the Deemster to hear any future applications regarding this.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes agreed and refused the application.
Bail continues with a recognisance of £1,000, and securities totalling £42,000, as well as conditions to live at the Douglas address, abide by a curfew between 7pm and 7am, report to Douglas police headquarters daily between 9am and 10am, not to enter licensed premises or consume or purchase alcohol, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, to surrender his passport, and not to go to specific locations relevant to the complainant.