Staff working at the site will join the existing teams working at The Shed and the Gelato Shed, also in Laxey, according to a statement issued by the business on Sunday. The post read: 'After three lovely years at Dhoon Glen, we have made the decision not to renew our lease.
'It’s been a head and heart dilemma for us as we love the place but we haven’t been immune from the spiraling costs our industry has faced.
'It’s been heartbreaking to see how badly this has affected hospitality businesses on the island.'
'Our wonderful little team will now join us at The Shed and The Gelato Shed.
'We’d like to thank them for their incredible hard work and for falling in love with Little Shed as much as we did.
'They’re simply ace!'
Fans online reacted with an outpouring of sadness at the news.
One said: 'So very sorry to hear this.
'We have loved coming to the Little Shed over the last few years and felt so comfortable there.
'Loved the set up and how wonderful you made the space.'
Another said: 'Such a shame , you made the dhoon into a lovely place to stop was loved by everyone.'