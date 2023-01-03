The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Rain to start, accompanied by a strong southeast wind, will mostly clear before dawn as the wind veers southwest and remains fresh to strong.
The outbreaks of rain then merging into a longer spell of rain and drizzle late morning and becoming persistent and possibly heavy through the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature 11°C.
Often cloudy tomorrow with a few showers. Possibly some brightness developing at times. Fresh to strong southwest wind easing later, top temperature 11°C.
Sunrise: 8:38am Today
Sunset: 4:09pm Today
Outlook
Cloudy and mainly dry to start on Thursday, then occasional outbreaks of rain arriving. Moderate to fresh westerly wind soon backing south and strengthening. Highest temperature 11°C.