The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Mainly dry and cloudy to start then a band of rain arriving late morning that may be heavy times, this clearing early afternoon to sunny spells. Risk of showers late afternoon or evening. Moderate to fresh southerly wind veering west and decreasing as the rain clears. Top temperature 20°C.
Dry with sunny spells for much of tomorrow then turning cloudy in the afternoon with rain arriving overnight into Tuesday. Moderate to fresh southwest wind and highest temperature of 18°C.
Outlook
Outbreaks of rain to start on Tuesday then turning drier and brighter later in the day. Moderate to fresh southwest winds and highest temperatures of 19°C.
Sunrise: 4:46am
Sunset: 9:56pm