Rain at first and at night, dry in between
Saturday 22nd October 2022 6:56 am
Douglas at 7.55am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Rain will quickly move away to leave a dry day with sunny spells, but turning cloudier this afternoon ahead of rain arriving this evening. Fresh to strong southwest winds will ease a little and back south this afternoon. Maximum temperature 15°C.
Outlook
Cloudy with spells of rain tomorrow morning, sometimes heavy and a small risk of thunder. Fresh to strong southeast winds easing light in the afternoon as the rain clears. Top temperature 15°C.
Sunny intervals but also a few showers on Monday with a moderate southwest wind.
Sunrise: 7:59am Today Sunset: 6:06pm Today
