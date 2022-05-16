Rain at first, brighter later
Monday 16th May 2022 5:53 am
Share
Douglas at 6.50am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Patchy outbreaks of rain at first this morning, possibly briefly heavy, but these will clear later in the morning, allowing sunny spells to develop around the north of the island. However, mist and low cloud will affect many central and southern parts for a while, before tending to thin towards the evening. The moderate or fresh winds will swing southerly, with the best temperature 16 Celsius.
Tonight will then be dry with any mist and low cloud lifting later, with tomorrow starting dry. However, rain will develop during the day, turning heavy later with a small risk of thunder.
Outlook
Soon becoming dry tomorrow night, then dry and bright on Wednesday.
Sunrise: 5:14am Today Sunset: 9:16pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |