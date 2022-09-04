Rain at first, clearing later
The weather forecast from David Britton at the Met Office:
A wet and windy start today.
Rain, occasionally heavy, at first clearing late morning leaving a mostly dry with sunny spells rest of the day.
Strong winds easing to become a light to moderate south or south-westerly as the rain clears.
temperatures of 20°C. Rain developing overnight into Monday.
Outlook
Any rain at first on Monday clearing early on to leave sunny spells for much of the day, then further rain returning later in the evening or overnight into Tuesday.
A moderate to fresh south-easterly wind with a maximum temperature reaching 19°C.
Cloudy on Tuesday with occasional showers or longer spells of rain. A moderate to fresh south or south-easterly wind, easing light to moderate later on.
Top temperature 19°C.
Sunrise: 6:31am Today Sunset: 8:03pm Today
