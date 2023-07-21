The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Outbreaks of rain tending to clear as the morning progresses as it becomes mainly dry although rather cloudy.
Further rain in the evening and this could become persistent.
Light to moderate mainly westerly wind backing southwest and freshening this evening. Maximum temperature 17°C.
Wet tomorrow with widespread hill fog and a mainly fresh southwest wind decreasing in the afternoon. Rain and drizzle possibly becoming heavy later in the day. Temperatures around 16°C.
Outlook
Showers or longer spells of rain on Sunday but lighter winds and some sunny intervals at times. Highest temperature 18°C.
Sunrise: 5:13am
Sunset: 9:36pm