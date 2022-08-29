Rain at first, dry and bright later
The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury from the Met Office:
Any patchy light rain at first this morning will soon clear, leaving the rest of the day dry with bright and sunny spells developing, particularly during the afternoon. A light to moderate easterly wind with highs of 20°C.
Dry this evening with sunny intervals and a light north-easterly breeze. Then remaining dry tonight with clear spells, as temperature dip near to 11°C.
Outlook
Rather cloudy at first tomorrow with a small risk of an isolated shower, before sunny intervals break through into the afternoon. Top temperature around 19°C, in the light to moderate east to north-easterly wind.
Wednesday will be dry and sunny with a light north-easterly breeze. Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine with temperatures reaching up to 19°C at best.
Sunrise: 6:20am Today Sunset: 8:18pm Today
