The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Mostly cloudy with hill fog and a few outbreaks of rain soon developing and then merging into longer spells of rain late morning and this afternoon, possibly turning heavy at times.
Light to moderate winds freshening from the southeast, then veering to a fairly strong south to southwest wind later today. Top temperature 17°C. The rain should clear to just a few showers this evening, and it'll become less breezy overnight.
Outlook
Bright with spells of sunshine over the next few days, moderate to fresh west or southwest breezes and only a few showers - chiefly on Wednesday. Temperatures reaching about 18°C.
Sunrise: 4:58am
Sunset: 9:49pm