The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Further periods of rain or drizzle, turning heavier at times, but moving away later this morning although it'll remain cloudy with extensive hill fog and some coastal mist especially around the south of the island.
There'll be fresh or strong south-southwest winds, but mild with temperatures reaching around 12°C.
Outlook
Largely cloudy tomorrow with some hill fog and a little rain about at times. Top temperature around 11°C, with a mainly moderate southerly wind. Lighter winds for Saturday and it'll be often dry although rather cloudy, generally, with just a few bright intervals. Temperatures near to 10°C at best.
Sunrise: 6:32am
Sunset: 6:24pm