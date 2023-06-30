The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Overcast today with widespread hill fog developing and occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle, which will become persistent at times especially in the afternoon or evening.
Moderate southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 17°C. Rain then clearing overnight into Saturday.
Outlook
Dry with sunny spells on Saturday. Windier than of late with a fresh locally strong westerly wind and top temperature of 19°C.
Sunny spells and largely dry on Sunday, with only a small risk of isolated showers. Fresh to strong westerly winds and top temperatures around 19°C.
Sunrise: 4:49am
Sunset: 9:55pm