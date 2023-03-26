The weather forecast for the first day of British Summer Time from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport
Cloudy at first today with a few outbreaks of rain, but these will then clear away to leave bright or sunny spells and only isolated showers for the afternoon and evening.
Fresh northeast winds in places at first, these easing later, with the maximum temperature 8 or 9 Celsius.
Tonight will be dry and clear, and with light winds a touch of frost is likely in many places. Minimum temperature zero Celsius. Then tomorrow will be fine and dry with long sunny spells.
Outlook
Rain developing tomorrow night, with further spells of rain on Tuesday and fresh to strong winds.
Sunrise: 7:07am
Sunset: 7:43pm