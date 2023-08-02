The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Starting wet and windy today, but the rain will turn light and patchy later in the morning, leaving the afternoon and evening with only a few pockets of rain although still with mostly cloudy skies. The fresh easterly winds will gradually back northerly through the day, with temperatures reaching 18 Celsius at best.
Tonight will then be dry, with tomorrow seeing mainly dry conditions with sunny intervals on Thursday. However, strong and blustery northwest winds will develop, with the maximum temperature only 17 Celsius.
Outlook
Fine on Friday, as the winds gradually ease.
Sunrise: 5:33am
Sunset: 9:16pm