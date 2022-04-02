Ramsey Bakery to shut down at the end of the month

Ramsey Bakery has announced it will be shutting down at the end of the month.

It revealed its plans in an email and letter to its customers which said this included Mr B’s.

The company said in the letter: ‘After 50 years in business, it is with deep sadness that we have to inform you that Ramsey Bakery and Mr B’s will be closing on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

‘Given the co-dependencies with our hugely supportive customer base and the long-standing relationships that we have with many of our customers this has been a heart-wrenching decision for us to make.’

The letter stated that many factors had influenced the decision, including the fact the marketplace has changed dramatically ‘over the past six months to a year’ and the ‘challenges of sourcing adequate and affordable resources’ have made the business ‘unsustainable’.