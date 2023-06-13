The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture wants to keep Ramsey beach preserved for nesting birds and other marine wildlife.
That’s the official word from Ramsey Commissioners after one of its members complained about the state of the area on Manx Radio’s Mannin Line.
Wilf Young claimed he was not being listened to by his fellow board, and the untidiness of the beach was stopping people from visiting.
But Juan McGuinness says the issue was discussed at the last board meeting.
‘As far as I’m aware, Ramsey Commissioners have responsibility for the upkeep of the beach – obviously all shorelines are owned by the government, the DoI has ultimate responsibilty,’ said the commissioner.
He continued: ‘With regards to the beach, and I know Mr Young has spoken at the last meeting regarding this, his concern is that there’s a lot of detritus, there’s stones and seaweed on the beach that makes it less appealing that it could be.
‘I know DEFA have the view that it is an area that needs to be preserved for nesting birds and other wildlife.
‘That is beyond my skillset, but that is as far, as I’m aware, the facts of the matter’.