A pre-inquiry meeting into the Ramsey boundary extension proposal is being held in October.
Peter Taylor has been selected to chair the inquiry which will discuss ‘preliminary issues’ and come up with a timetable and venue for the full enquiry.
The boundary extension was requested by Ramsey commissioners because they believe the town is at ‘capacity’.
However, Lezayre and Garff Commissioners are objecting to the expansion into their constituencies.
The Department of Infrastructure says the public is welcome to attend the meeting which is being held at the Mountain View Innovation Centre on Jurby Road on Monday, October 2 at 10am.