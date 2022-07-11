Ramsey Choral joins up with international choir

A choir from the north of the island recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with concerts both across the island and in the UK.

Ramsey Choral marked its 40th anniversary by holding concerts at St Paul’s Church in Ramsey and at Peel Cathedral, with both concerts being greeted with standing ovations.

These celebratory concerts were then followed up by a performance by some of the choir members at Southwark, in London, where they sung in front of composer Dan Forrest.

Nine singers from Ramsey Choral travelled to London to join up with a truly global cast of singers to perform ‘A Requiem for the Living’, written by Forrest, in Southwark cathedral at the end of June.

The massed choir featured singers and soloists from with as fara field as Barcelona, Spain, Colorado, Virginia and California, in the USA and from Oldham, in Greater Manchester, as well as a small number of individual singers from other parts of London and the UK.

The international choral concert was backed by a professional orchestra and conducted by American conductor Catherine Sailer.

Ramsey Choral also sang ‘Requiem for the Living’ at the Peel and Ramsey concerts.

Ed Coates, from Ramsey Choral, said that all three concerts were a great success and the nine mem bers enjoyed their time singing in London.

‘The concert provided a superb learning experience to all of our travelling party and also a great opportunity to place ourselves “on the map”,’ said Ed.

‘The acoustic and overall effect was absolutely breathtaking and it was thrilling not only to perform again but to enjoy a rapturous audience response in the wonderful surroundings of this stunning London cathedral.

Ed also said that the composer was full of praise for the Manx choir and their efforts to sing his celebrated work.

‘The concert and indeed some of the rehearsal time was in the presence of the composer who clearly enjoyed the event. His Requiem has in some ways become his signature piece, quickly approaching its thousandth performance worldwide since it was written in 2012.

‘He was delighted to learn that the concerts in Peel and in Ramsey just a few weeks ago were in fact the island premiere of his work.

‘He was provided with a Ramsey Choral T-shirt and the St Paul’s concert programme as mementos to celebrate these earlier events.’