Ramsey Town Commissioners have approved a 3% increase in the town rates for the 2025-26 financial year.
It says the increase is the equivalent of around 38p per week for a typical three-bedroom property in the town.
A spokesperson for the Commissioners said the rise reflects external pressures, including a 5.23% hike in refuse disposal fees at the Energy from Waste Plant as well as continued financial contributions toward the Northern Swimming Pool.
Commissioners also believe there was a need to invest in infrastructure and equipment to ensure the town's sustainability and efficient service delivery.
The Commissioners say they will also undertake or continue with a series of projects in the coming financial year, including:
- Replacing fencing in the Mooragh Park play area
- Upgrading to the South Beach raft
- Buying of a street sweeper instead of having to hire one
- Continuing with the ‘invest to save’ programme of replacing older streetlights with LED lights to reduce energy consumption. This includes the safety testing of the lighting columns and replacement of those beyond repair
- Continuing with its programme of surveying trees owned by the Commission and associated works
- Developing the Riverside Workshop compound
Ffinlo Williams, Lead Member for Finance and General Purposes, said: ‘After a forensic review of our finances and a pragmatic approach to what is achievable in the year ahead, the Commission has carefully considered the projects we can deliver for Ramsey based on both necessity and affordability.
‘We recognise that the cost-of-living crisis is still ongoing, and we do not want to place unnecessary financial strain on residents.
‘While this year’s budget remains cautious, I am pleased that we have been able to keep the rates increase to a minimum while ensuring that many essential projects, some of which have been discussed by this current board since its first budget in 2022, can go ahead in the 2025-2026 financial year.
‘These include critical investments in vehicle replacements, asbestos testing, and improved storage facilities at our works depot; projects that, while not immediately visible, are vital to maintaining key services and ensuring the town’s long-term sustainability.
‘This budget focuses on safeguarding the town’s infrastructure, allowing us to replace aging assets before they become costly liabilities.
‘By making these investments now, we are ensuring more efficient operations, reducing long-term costs, and ultimately providing better value to ratepayers.
‘While residents may not see obvious changes as a result of this year’s rates increase, the improvements will have a lasting impact, ensuring that the town continues to function smoothly, services are delivered effectively, and future boards can focus on enhancements rather than urgent repairs.
‘Although we have taken a responsible and measured approach this year, we remain hopeful that, as inflation stabilises and economic conditions improve, future budgets will allow for more visible and ambitious projects.
‘For now, our focus is on laying the groundwork for the next board and a more efficient and well-managed town, ensuring that Ramsey remains a great place to live and work for years to come.’