The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) at Ramsey Cottage Hospital will be closing early today (Tuesday, October 17) because of staffing issues.
It will close at 6pm this evening, and will be open as usual tomorrow (October 18) from 8am until 8pm, with last admission at 19.30pm.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: 'Anyone with a minor injury or illness who would ordinarily have attended the MIU and who feels their condition is not suitable to wait until MIU re-opens should attend the emergency department at Noble's Hospital instead.
'If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999.'