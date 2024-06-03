Residents in Ramsey are being urged to have their say about the proposed Sulby Riverside development.
The divisive application for 200 houses and a pub was recently refused by the planning committee, while a protest was also held on the site which is adjacent to Poyll Dooey nature reserve and sits on a saltmarsh.
Cornerstone Architects has been appointed to manage the planning application process and says it is offering the opportunity of ‘open and transparent’ dialogue to correct ‘inaccuracies’.
The architects’ will hold ‘open discussions’ at its offices in Parliament Street, Ramsey from the June 3 to June 6.
These sessions will run from 10am to 12pm and then from 2pm to 4pm.
The company says the public consultation is an ‘initial’ process to ensure those with time off during TT week can attend, but an evening and a weekend session are also planned.
It says the proposals are ‘exciting’ and includes plans for the retention of the salt marsh and improved biodiversity.
Speaking back in April when the plan was refused, Nathan Church of Blythe Church Investments Holdings Ltd said: ‘As the island seeks to sustain economic growth, it’s important that allocated sites such as ours are brought forward.
‘Our new spine road along with five affordable houses in the scheme’s first phase go considerably beyond what is financially required of us.
‘Our project will boost local trade, but also send a signal to other investors and businesses that the town is moving forward with confidence.’