Ramsey RNLI launched to assist pleasure craft

Ramsey RNLI were called last night (Friday) to the aid of a pleasure craft.

The RNLI was paged at 6pm to an 18ft Boston Whaler, with one person on board, which had broken down half a mile east of Ramsey Lifeboat Station.

The volunteer lifeboat crew of the all-weather Ann and James Ritchie 2 quickly, under the command of Coxswain Mark Kenyon, quickly reached the casualty and vessel was taken under tow and returned to Ramsey.

At the time of the incident the weather was fine with a light offshore wind. The lifeboat was recovered at 7.10pm, washed down and made ready for service. Coxswain Mark Kenyon said: ‘Despite the engine having been fully serviced it appears that the problem was fuel related.

‘It may seem wasteful to discard the previous seasons fuel but anyone intending to go to sea after a vessel has been unused for a long period should always ensure that fresh fuel is used.