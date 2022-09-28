Ramsey stages cancelled in this weekend’s Chris Kelly Memorial Rally
Subscribe newsletter
Stage five and six in this weekend’s Chris Kelly Memorial Rally have been cancelled.
Organisers have said the decision to call off the stages in Ramsey has been made as they don’t have enough marshals to run them safely.
A statement from Manx Auto Sport said: ‘It is with a huge regret that the organisers of the Best Cars Chris Kelly Memorial Rally announce the cancellation of SS5 & 6 Ramsey Town Stage.
‘The organisers take the safety of the competitors and spectators very seriously and believe that there are not enough marshals to run this stage safely.
‘The organisers are very disappointed to have to make this decision and would like to thank Ramsey Town Commissioners and the people of Ramsey who have been so encouraging and welcoming of the event. Thanks also to Chris and the team who have put so much effort in to make that stage happen.’
The action will get underway from the TT Grandstand at 12.30pm on Friday with four short, sharp tests.
A further four stages will follow during the evening before an overnight halt.
Saturday sees more than 80 miles and eight stages before an early afternoon finish at the Grandstand around 2.30pm.
Full preview in tomorrow’s Manx Independent.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |