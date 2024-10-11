A teenager has admitted to a number of sexual offences against a young girl.
Peter Corteen, 18, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery in Douglas on Friday where he admitted eight offences all against the same victim who was either 13 or 14 years old at the time.
He pleaded guilty to indecent assault against a girl on June 11, 2022 when she was 13 years old and sexual intercourse with a child under 16 committed on the same day.
Corteen, formerly of Lezayre Road, Ramsey but now care of Isle of Man Prison, also admitted another count of sexual intercourse with a child under 16, indecent assault and two counts inciting gross indecency between June 11, 2022 and September 11, 2022.
He also admitted a further indecent assault against the girl when she was 14 years old between March 3, 2023 and March 30, 2023 and sexual intercourse with child under 16 between January 1, 2023 and March 30, 2023.
Corteen is already awaiting sentence for arson, committed when he was a juvenile and four burglaries and two thefts.
Sentencing was adjourned until February 7, 2025 for a social enquiry report and medical reports.