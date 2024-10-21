Ramsey’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) shop has temporarily closed because of ongoing building work.
The store, based on Market Hill in Ramsey, sells a wide range of RNLI products, with all proceeds going towards supporting their lifesaving efforts. One of five lifeboat stations in the Isle of Man, Ramsey has marked nearly 130 years of saving lives at sea.
The shop that raised valuable funds announced that construction above the shop has made it ‘unsafe for staff’.
In a statement online, it added: ‘We apologise in advance for the inconvenience this may cause you.’
While its unclear how long the store will be shut for, the management say it ‘hopes to be open soon’
Nine lifeboats have served at Ramsey with today’s carriage-launched Shannon class lifeboat carrying out rescues to both leisure and commercial vessels.
The lifeboat station is based on Queen’s Promenade.