Charity Manx Mencap’s ‘Learning Disability Week’ is set to begin on Saturday (June 15).
The week, which will go on until Sunday, June 22, will see a range of activities on offer which will ‘highlight to the world what life is like for people with learning disabilities’.
The week’s activities kick off with a live science museum for kids on Saturday at the Gaiety Theatre at 1pm, while there will also be a coffee morning (with therapy dogs) at Centre 21 in Greenfield Road, Douglas on Tuesday at 10am.
Centre 21 will also then host an arts and crafts session on Wednesday at 2pm, while a virtual talk on the ‘history and future of learning disabilities’ will take place on Friday at 10am.
There will also be sessions at the Villa Marina’s Dragon’s Castle play area for kids on Sunday and adults on Thursday.
Learning Disability Week takes place in the third week of June every year, with this year’s theme being ‘do you see me?’
Talking about the theme, Frances Tinkler, health advisor for Manx Mencap, said: ‘People with learning disabilities are sadly still sometimes discriminated against, and often live on the edges of society.
‘“Do you see me” is about challenging the barriers faced in society, and how we can overcome them.
‘The role of Manx Mencap is to help the world to see this community for who they truly are. People who are vibrant, talented, unique and beautiful, each with the ability to contribute positively to their society in their own particular way when given the opportunity.
‘The Learning Disability Week shines a light on the more positive aspects of their lives. It is all about celebrating them.’
If you wish to find out more about the week’s activities, you can visit the ‘Manx Mencap’ Facebook page.