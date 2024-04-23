A review of the government’s handling of the Dr Rosalind Ranson case did not consider the impact the affair had on the morale of doctors working in the island.
That’s the view of the Isle of Man Medical Society which had produced a somewhat belated response to the independent review carried out by Richard Wright KC.
Dr Rosalind Ranson was the island’s medical director during the height of the Covid crisis in 2020 and 2021.
But last year she was awarded just under £3.2m by the equality and employment tribunal which found she had been unfairly dismissed for whistleblowing.
The Wright report concludes that the government acted in good faith and the decision to defend the claim, including two appeals, was ‘legally justifiable’.
In a statement released nearly three months after the report was published, the IoM Medical Society said it ‘identified areas that merit concern’.
It says that the report does not ‘adequately address the promptness of measures enacted during the tribunal case’. ‘Rapid responses are pivotal in sustaining public confidence and assuring equitable proceedings. Delays can intensify the strain for all involved,’ it adds.
The Medical Society also highlights the impact on staff morale.
It notes: ‘Although the review recognises the emotional burden on civil service staff amidst employment disputes, it has not examined the impact on doctors working in the Isle of Man.
‘Legal confrontations can markedly influence staff morale, productivity, and overall well-being. It is imperative to devise strategies that support medical staff during and after such tribulations.’
The Society, which represents the interests of the island’s medical profession, also stressed the important of engaging with medical professionals.
It says: ‘Doctors are at the forefront of patient care. Their insights, challenges, and inventive solutions should steer policymaking.’