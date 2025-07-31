Mr Kelly began his involvement in the movement in January 1964, shortly after his 16th birthday, when he became an assistant Wolf Cub leader with the 1st Onchan Pack. In 1967, he joined the Cunningham House Committee and became its chairman a year later, serving until 1977. He was then elected to the Executive Committee of the Scout Association - Isle of Man, and became its chairman in 1978, a position he held for 33 years.