A long-serving member of the Isle of Man Scout Association has received the organisation’s highest honour, while another has stepped down after more than a decade as the island’s Chief Scout.
Architectural historian, broadcaster and author Peter Kelly of Onchan was presented with the Silver Wolf at a ceremony held at Mullen y Carty near Silverdale on Saturday, July 19.
The award, which is the most prestigious in global scouting, is personally given by the Island Commissioner - the official title of the island’s Chief Scout - and is rarely awarded.
Mr Kelly began his involvement in the movement in January 1964, shortly after his 16th birthday, when he became an assistant Wolf Cub leader with the 1st Onchan Pack. In 1967, he joined the Cunningham House Committee and became its chairman a year later, serving until 1977. He was then elected to the Executive Committee of the Scout Association - Isle of Man, and became its chairman in 1978, a position he held for 33 years.
He was appointed Island President in 2011, succeeding Sir Miles Walker, and still holds that role.
His previous honours include the Silver Acorn in 1991 and a bar to the award in 2012. In June this year, he received a personal letter from Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who succeeded Bear Grylls in the role, confirming the Silver Wolf.
The award was presented by the recently retired Island Commissioner, Guy Thompson.
Mr Thompson, a resident of the south of the island, has stepped down after more than 11 years in post. He became the 12th person to hold the title since Colonel Nicolson in 1910.
He first joined the scouts as an eight-year-old Wolf Cub with the 1st Douglas Troop and later returned to scouting as a parent helper when his son joined the 1st Malew Troop. He became a warranted Cub leader in 2009 and was appointed Island Commissioner in 2013, succeeding retired police inspector Peter Young.
Although the role was intended to be held for two five-year terms, Mr Thompson remained in post longer due to delays at UK Scout Headquarters in appointing a successor.
During his time as Commissioner, Mr Thompson led the redevelopment of Mullen y Carty, the scouts’ outdoor activity centre at the head of Silverdale Glen. A chartered surveyor by profession, he designed new buildings to improve facilities for campers and activity groups.
Mr Thompson was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his ‘outstanding services to the Scouts Association Isle of Man’ in King Charles III’s 2024 New Year’s Honours List.
His retirement was marked by a gathering of scout leaders from across the island, held at Mullen y Carty on July 19. Mr Kelly presented him with a surprise gift on behalf of the Island Scout Association – a watercolour painting of the centre, incorporating two of the buildings Mr Thompson had designed.
Peter Kelly also welcomed Mr Thompson’s successor, Will Nelson, into the role of Island Commissioner.
He is known for his work with the 2nd Onchan Troop and has served as a head teacher at several schools across the Island.