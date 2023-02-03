Another local authority has set its rates for the forthcoming financial year.
Garff - which encompasses Laxey, Maughold and Lonan - set the rate at 168p,
That's, an increase of 10.5% from the current rate of 152p.
In addition, the fixed refuse charge will rise to £189 from the current £171.
The commissioners say that, for an average Garff property with a rateable value of 164p, the rise equates to around £3.68 a month.
For those paying on a monthly basis it is equivalent to £44.13 over the full year.
In a statement, the authority says: 'The budget that the board has approved reflects the significant increases in inflation experienced during the current year and anticipates a similar level of inflation in the coming period.
'The December 2022 CPI inflation figure was 7.4% and clearly this has caused pressure on the resources of the local authority as on all public and private organisations.'
It continued that the board thought the budget it has agreed would ensure the financial integrity of the local authority henceforth and would also allow the current level of services provided to continue to be maintained and developed.
'In addition to inflationary pressures, many of the authority's costs are beyond the control of the board,' the statement adds.
'Some charges, such as the Energy from Waste [incinerator] tipping fees, are set by central government, whilst others charges, such as levies for the civic amenity sites are set externally by separate committees. Directly contracted service charges such as the refuse collection, hedge-cutting, and road-sweeping services are set by either negotiation or tender.'
The commissioners say they have also been advised that Manx Utilities would be raising its water and sewerage charges by 10%.
These figures also appear on the Treasury Rate Demand which will be issued in May, but money collected for these services are paid directly to Manx Utilities by Treasury.