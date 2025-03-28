TV personality and self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick has shared a new video of himself flying a helicopter over the Isle of Man during a visit for a charity event in Douglas.
The video, posted on his Facebook page, has already racked up more than 30,000 views.
Filming from the cockpit, he describes the challenges of flying a single-engined helicopter over open water, stressing the importance of thorough safety checks and obtaining the necessary permissions.
As the camera pans to sweeping aerial views of the island, Fishwick claims to be flying over the northern tip of the Isle of Man.
However, keen-eyed viewers might spot that the location appears to be closer to Maughold Head.
The footage then follows his flight path down the coast towards Ronaldsway Airport.
Dave Fishwick, best known for the hit Netflix film Bank of Dave, regularly shares videos of his aviation adventures.
In recent months, he has documented landings on a Los Angeles skyscraper and flown a helicopter that transforms into a boat.
After finding that big banks were no longer willing to lend his customers money following the 2007–2008 financial crisis, Fishwick opened Burnley Savings and Loans, using the slogan ‘Bank on Dave.’
His efforts were documented in the 2012–2013 Channel 4 series Bank of Dave and the 2014 investigative series Dave: Loan Ranger, both of which won British Academy Scotland Awards.
His work inspired the 2023 film Bank of Dave and its upcoming 2025 sequel Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger.
This isn’t his first brush with Manx aviation.
In October last year, he posted a video about a twin-engined Sikorsky helicopter once owned by the late billionaire Trevor Hemmings.
Worth more than £15 million, the aircraft boasted a luxury, soundproofed interior complete with a minibar and coffee machine—while still carrying its Manx registration.