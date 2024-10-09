The family of Nesta Haselden, a 21-year old from Peel who tragically died in a crash on Douglas Road in August, have broken their silence with an emotional statement, expressing their gratitude to the community while grappling with the lack of answers surrounding his death.
Nesta died on August 7 in a collision involving two vehicles and a motorbike near Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) at approximately 4.18pm.
An inquest on August 23 revealed that he succumbed to head injuries sustained in the incident.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that two male drivers were arrested shortly after the crash, and they remain on police bail while the investigation continues.
But despite the ongoing investigations, his family is still searching for clarity.
Nesta’s mother, Sash Cain, took to social media to thank those who have supported them through the heart-wrenching loss.
In a poignant statement, she said: ‘We just thought we would take the time to thank everyone who has showed us love during the loss of our son Nesta-Lee Robert Haselden.
‘We want to say to all the people who sent wishes, prayers, flowers or donated to his GoFundMe page, we are so grateful.
‘We have been so numb and haven’t spoken out as we still don’t know what happened.
‘What lead to his passing?
‘He was 21 and a good lad.
‘We are broken, we don’t know what to do and we have got no answers.
‘We just want to let you know we are not being ignorant or ungrateful, we are just still in limbo not knowing how our son is not home.’
Nesta, a Barclays bank employee and youth worker, was well-known and loved in the Peel community.
In the days following his death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist with funeral expenses and travel costs for his family, surpassing its £5,000 goal, raising more than £11,000.
Following the flood of tributes and support, Mr Haselden’s brother Kingston Haselden, made a statement on behalf of his parents a week after the tragic death.
He said: ‘He touched so many lives and in return we have seen so much support. We have felt the love.
‘Hopefully those people who spent even a minute with him will forever remember our boy.’
A special remembrance box was placed outside Peel Youth Club to allow Nesta’s family and friends to share their treasured memories of the young man.
Created by family friend Sammy Lewis, it was hoped the moving initiative will bring comfort to those who knew and loved Nesta.