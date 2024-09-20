Juan went on to enjoy a distinguished business career principally in the maritime industry including chairing the Steam Packet board alongside others including Robert Quayle (who was clerk of Tynwald, secretary to the House of Keys and counsel to the speaker when I was first elected), Walter Gilbey who served as MHK for Glenfaba, Dursley Stott and Hamish Ross who I had a great deal of time for when he was managing director and I Minister of Tourism and Leisure.