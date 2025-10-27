A record-breaking 101 seal pups have so far been recorded at the Calf of Man.
The Calf of Man Bird Observatory says the numbers recorded so far beat the 98 counted last year.
Staff from the observatory have been keeping an eye on the number of pups born on the Calf with the help of Manx Wildlife Trust’s (MWT) thermal drone.
All the pups born this season have been named by staff using the letter C.
In an update posted on social media, the observatory said: ‘Now we’re well into the autumn, the Calf coastline is now dotted with fluffy seal pups.
‘The first pup of the season “Cabbage” popped out on August 30 and, as of today, we are up to a record breaking 101 pups, beating last year’s new record of 98!
‘Each day the team has surveyed half of the island, with the help of the @manxwt thermal drone which has totally changed the game for seal monitoring on the Calf!
‘The letter for this year’s seal pup names is “C”, and our seal volunteers Alex and Bea have been very creative!
‘Highlights include “Combine harvester”, “Crumble”, “Cassiopeia”, and our competition winner “Crumpet”. They’ve even some named after cultural icons such as Chappell Roan, Cher, and inspired by our current group TV obsessions the Traitors and Strictly, Claudia Winkleman.’
While not many people will be venturing on the Calf now winter is approaching, warnings have been issued overstaying away from seal pups along the Manx coastline.
Manx Wildlife Trust issued a warning earlier this month after receiving a report of a seal pup being touched by a member of the public in the south of the island, which caused its mother to flee into the water.
A spokesperson said: ‘Please do not touch or approach seals, especially pups, during this sensitive time.’