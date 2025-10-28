‘The tram was checked for damage and continued on its journey. Fortunately, there were no injuries.’
Witnesses and passengers onboard told Isle of Man Today that the impact only grazed the red car, with small pieces of the vehicle falling into the road.
Those onboard the tram were asked to remain seated while a short clean-up took place, and both the car’s driver and tram passengers were unharmed.
Photos sent to Isle of Man Today show only minor damage to the car, and it’s understood the tram sustained no visible harm before continuing its descent.
Following the incident, the Department reiterated the importance of being vigilant at road crossings, particularly where trams and other rail vehicles operate close to traffic.
‘The Department would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to take care at all junctions,’ the spokesperson added.