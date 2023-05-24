More than 400 people took part in The Children Centre’s Race the Sun relay race around the island’s coastal footpath on Saturday.
The entry of 410 across the 41 teams that took part is the highest for the Atla-sponsored event since it began in 2008.
The race started on Peel promenade at sunrise (5.07am), with each team member taking on one of 10 legs as they tried to complete a lap of the island before the sun set at 9.27pm.
Robinson’s Sunsetters were the first team to complete the distance. The crack team of Eamon Farrell, Dave Bignell, Matt Callister, Christian Varley, Mark Burman, Shaun McEntee, Andrew Nash, Paul Sykes, Harry Weatherill and John Quaye stopped the clock at 10 hours 46 minutes and 43 seconds for the 100-mile event.
Manx Wheelers were second, nearly an hour and a half behind the winners, while Fierce Femmes were the first all-female team in 11th overall and The Chip Massacres the first mixed team in third.
The team that came in closest to crossing the line at sunset was Run Together – Solar Powered Snails.
This year’s event raised more than £12,500 for The Children’s Centre to provide vital support to children, teens and their families, living in the island.
Joff Whitten, chief executive at The Children’s Centre, said: ‘I love this event, it’s such a highlight for our event calendar. I am amazed each and every year how many people are willing to take on this challenge. I love the competitive teams, as well as the teams just hoping to complete the challenge before sunset.
‘It’s a great day and the weather was absolutely perfect for it.
‘We can’t thank Atla enough for its support sponsoring this event, it means every pound raised will go directly on services and support for the children and young people of the island who struggle.
‘The money we have raised will pay for over 250 hours of sessions for vulnerable and at risk children and young people.
‘We’d also like to thank Up & Running Isle of Man for donating the prizes for our top four teams and all our volunteer marshals who make the day possible in the first place.’