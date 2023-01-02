Hundreds of people helped to raise money for good causes around the island yesterday as they plunged into the sea in New Year's Day dips.
Possibly the biggest was Douglas's event.
More than 300 braved the conditions to raise money for the charities Breast Cancer Now and Beach Buddies.
It's the third year in succession the record has been broken for the Douglas event.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Philippa Lorimer, who are joint patrons of both charities, too part.
Sir John and Lady Lorimer also brought with them a group of friends and relatives to join in the event which started with a hailstorm exactly at the 10am start time.
Angie Aire of Breast Cancer Now said, "We were a little concerned about an earlier start time than usual of 10am, but it didn't stop us creating yet another new record. We will have the exact number once we have put all the figures together.
"We would very much like to thank our long-term sponsors Canada Life International and the many volunteers who helped on the day, especially the Coastguard, the Lifeboat and the St John Ambulance.
"The hailstorm at exactly 10am was greeted by a huge cheer from everyone and set the tone for another great event which finished in sunshine. It was cold, but it was a great day again and we are so grateful to everyone who took part in any way.”