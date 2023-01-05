If you’re looking for a hot and spicy start to your new year, Red Mie Farm in Kirk Michael is once again offering it Red Hot Chilli Growers courses in chilli growing.
Ruth and Stuart Meade at Red Mie are commercial growers of a wide variety of chillies at the farm, some of which they use to make into a range of sauces including Chilli Ketchup, Scorpion Hot Sauce and Hot Honey.
Ruth said: ‘We are holding our popular course again in 2023 to give you the chance to not just grow chillies but grow them well, whether you’re a spice aficionado or just fancy growing something different.
‘We’ll cover everything you need to know, from getting started to harvesting and preservation (including fermentation and making your own hot sauce).
‘You’ll get to choose your own seeds having learnt about the different types from the Chilli Farm’s seed catalogue including anything from an ornamental Firecracker to the infamous Caroline Reaper which you’ll sow and take home.’
The course includes a selection of 4 different varieties of seed, pots, compost, course notes plus tea/coffee and cake.
Those attending are reminded that Red Mie is a working smallholding and there are areas of uneven ground so it is recommend to wear sturdy shoes and warm clothing.