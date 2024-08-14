Registration for this year’s Sight Matters Coast 2 Coast walk closes on September 3.
The 12-mile walk from Douglas to Peel takes place on Sunday, September 8 and brings together the community in support of the Isle of Man's blind and visually impaired residents.
Peter Marshall, marketing and fundraising lead at charity Sight Matters said: ‘With the registration deadline fast approaching, we urge everyone to sign up soon.
‘This event not only provides a great day of exercise and beautiful scenery but also supports a vital cause.
‘Don’t miss your chance to participate in this special event that brings the community together for a day of walking, stunning views, and support for a worthy cause. Register now to secure your place.
‘We look forward to seeing you, your family and your four-legged companions on September 8.’
Fore more information and to sign up go online to https://www.sightmatters.im/support-us/coast-to-coast/