A religious group has brought out a guidebook on the island’s only pilgrimage route.
Pilgrimage Isle of Man’s guide on the Triskelion Way gives route instructions, maps, and information about the trail and places along the way.
Also included in the book are reflections, poems and prayers to add to the sense of pilgrimage.
The 36-mile trail, named in 2016, links the historic centres of Rushen Abbey, Peel Cathedral, and Maughold. It takes in scenery and heritage, such as keeills, crosses, and holy wells, according to Pilgrimage Isle of Man.
To publish the guidebook, financial support was provided from Culture Vannin.
Pocket-sized and wire-bound, the 98-page book sells at £9.99 from local bookshops.
Copies can also be posted locally and to the UK and Channel Islands for £10.50, including postage and packaging, by ordering through the website www.pilgrimageisleofman.im