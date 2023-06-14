The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Today will be sunny and hot with a light to moderate east to north-easterly wind. Temperatures reaching up to 24 or 25°C.
Staying dry this evening & tonight with clear spells, as the wind turns to the east or southeast and freshens slightly. A very warm night with temperatures no lower than 14°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be fine and sunny again, with a light to moderate easterly wind. Still hot with top temperature around 24°C.
Remaining mostly dry on Friday with sunny intervals. A light east to south-easterly breeze with temperatures peaking at around 23°C.
Sunrise: 4:45am
Sunset: 9:52pm