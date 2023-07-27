A national service of remembrance will be held this Sunday, July 30, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire tragedy.
The service will take place at St George’s Church in Douglas at 4pm, and will give members of the public the opportunity to pay tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire.
A number of survivors and victims’ families will be visiting the island to be present at this memorial, with the anniversary itself falling on Wednesday, August 2.
A book of commemoration has been created to mark the occasion, which contains the names of the 50 people who died.
Attendees at the service will be invited to view the book following the service and use a dedicated section to record their tributes and memories.
Led by the Venerable Irene Cowell, Archdeacon of Mann, Sunday’s service will be attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, the Chief Minister, government ministers and Tynwald members.
They will be joined by the Chief Constable Russ Foster and retired police officers, the Chief Fire Officer Mark Christian and retired fire officers, and representatives from the ambulance service.
Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said: ‘We have invited survivors, relatives of victims, those bereaved by the tragedy and members of our emergency and health services past and present.
‘I am pleased that many are planning to attend, and it is my sincere hope that the act of coming together for a common cause will be a comfort.
‘The service is open to all, and I hope many members of the Manx public will attend. However much or little you know about Summerland; the unique circumstances of the commemoration service will make it a poignant and special occasion.
‘It is an opportunity for all of us to pay a respectful tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire.’
Those unable to attend the service can follow proceedings online as they happen on a live stream hosted by St George’s Church, which will be available to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMQgSfjRrJk and gov.im/summerland50.
It will remain available to view after the event on the Isle of Man Government YouTube channel.