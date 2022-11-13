Remembrance Sunday to be marked today
The island will fall silent at 11am today in a number of Remembrance Sunday services.
The biggest is in Douglas.
A parade will form at Market Hill at 9.15am and move off at 9.20am.
The route will proceed via Duke Street, Victoria Street, Thomas Street and then Wellington Street before continuing on the usual route of Strand Street, Castle Street, Marina Road and Church Road Marina to St Thomas’ Church.
On arrival, the parade will file through the Finch Road entrance.
The service will take place from 10am to 10.40am, allowing time to parade to the War Memorial and to observe the two minutes’ silence at 11am, which will be followed by the laying of wreaths.
The final parade will then form on the Promenade roadway alongside the War Memorial and travel southbound turning into Castle Street and finishing at the Legion. A salute by the mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny, will be taken along the route.
The mayor said: ‘Remembrance is an incredibly important time of the year and, as mayor, it is an honour to be involved as we commemorate and recognise the ultimate sacrifice made by military and civilian servicemen and women in both conflicts past and present.’
In the event of adverse weather, the parades may not be held..
The roads immediately surrounding St Thomas’ Church will be closed between 9.30am and 11am; Church Road Marina and Harris Promenade will be closed from 10.30am until noon.
Many other local authorities have their own services.
This afternoon, there will be a National Service of Remembrance at the Royal Chapel in St John’s from 3pm.
The service will be attended by Lieutenant GovernorSir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Lorimer.
Veterans and representatives of the armed services will attend the service along with the Chief Minister, President of Tynwald, Speaker of the House of Keys, other Members of Tynwald, the judiciary, local authorities, the clergy, uniformed organisations and representatives of other civic bodies.
After the service, at about4pm, the congregation will make its way outside to the National War Memorial where Sir John will lay the first wreath, followed by the Chief Minister, the President of Tynwald and then representatives from other organisations.
The public are encouraged to gather at the National War Memorial in St John’s at 4pm for a two-minute silence and the laying of the wreaths.
Anyone wishing to attend the church service is asked to be seated no later than 2:45pm with places available on a first come, first served basis.
The Deputy Chief Minister, Jane Poole-Wilson, is in London to represent the island at the Service of Remembrance.
She will be laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in the presence of the King.
