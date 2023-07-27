Plans to construct a new residential home to replace Ramsey’s Cummal Mooar will no longer be going ahead, as a review of the service requirements takes place.
The building of a new £12.75m facility was approved by the Department of Health and Social Care in 2018, to be built on land at the Cooil Ny Marrey site on Waterloo Road in Ramsey.
Manx Care has confirmed that the existing home will close within two years, before a new facility is available in the north of the island.Manx care commented: 'In this instance, we will work with residents and their families to ensure that they are moved to appropriate alternative accommodation (be that Manx Care or private).’
In 2020, then DHSC Minister David Ashford said that designs for a new home were underway as Cummal Mooar had reached the end of its useful life.
Manx Care said: ‘However, for a number of reasons including a significant increase in construction costs, the reduced demand for residential care and the need to review the long-term needs of services in the North of the Island, Manx Care has decided to not proceed with this development. The most recent estimate for the construction had risen to in excess of £13m, almost doubling the initial estimate.’