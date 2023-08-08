The independent report into the relationships and sex education (RSE) curriculum taught at Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) High School has found that it is appropriate and lessons should resume.
However, it recommends that there should be improved parental communication and greater specialisation and training for teachers prior to its reintroduction.
The recommendations come from a comprehensive independent external review which examined the preparation and delivery of sex education lessons at QEII High School after some parents raised concerns in February 2023.
The RSE curriculum, which was introduced in secondary schools in September 2020, was paused in all schools whilst the review took place.
Investigators spoke to a range of stakeholders including parents, teachers, senior school staff and health and education officials before handing over their report.
The report highlights the need for better training for teachers, consideration of a different delivery model for RSE and improved communication with parents.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘I welcome the report and thank all the parents, teachers and officers who have contributed.
‘My department is considering the report and will work with schools from September to ensure that necessary changes are made and a clear plan is developed to inform the most appropriate way forward to resume delivery of RSE in early 2024.
‘I acknowledge the findings in respect of improving communication and the Department will now take steps to ensure that plans are communicated appropriately to parents. As I have previously stated, Personal, Social and Health Education (PSHE) will continue in September without any RSE delivery until further work including specialised training and communication is carried out by the department.’