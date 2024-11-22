The second officer of a Manx-registered vessel died at a Chilean port after he was ‘hit on the head by a mooring line, an investigation has found.
The Mona Manx was berthing at Puerto Ventanas on the morning of August 26, 2021 when Filipino national Edwin Vargas, 36, was fatally injured.
A reports has now been published by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) on behalf of the Isle of Man Ship Registry.
The vessel was an Isle of Man-registered 35,606 gross tonnage bulk carrier owned by Mona Marine Ltd and operated by MX Bulk Management Ltd used to carry a variety of solid bulk cargoes worldwide.
Sailing under the Manx flag at the time, the vessel now sails under the flag of Hong Kong and has been renamed the Amoy Dream.
The report says: ‘On the morning of August 26, 2021, the second officer of the Isle of Man-registered bulk carrier Mona Manx was fatally injured when he was struck by a recoiling mooring line while the vessel was berthing at Puerto Ventanas, Chile.
‘The line had become entrapped between the vessel and the berth, probably in way of a fender, then suddenly released as the vessel manoeuvred astern under its own power.
‘The investigation concluded that the second officer was struck because he was standing in the danger zone of the tensioned mooring line when it released.’
The report also found a series of other episodes and incidents which led up to Mr Vargas’ death.
It says: ‘It is highly probable that the second officer moved to the danger zone to obtain an improved view of the mooring line as the vessel manoeuvred.
‘Mona Manx was manoeuvred astern under its own power in contravention of the port’s procedures.’
The report also found:
- The risks associated with mooring lines detailed in the Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers did not include the hazards associated with line entrapment and vertical recoil.
- Not all available information on the safe berthing of Mona Manx was discussed during the master/pilot exchange before the vessel entered the port.
- Mona Manx’s manoeuvre astern with mooring lines deployed was not the subject of a toolbox talk nor risk assessed by the vessel’s crew and the hazard associated with mooring line recoil was not mitigated.
- It is possible that congested radio communication reduced the crew’s ability to safely conduct the berthing operation.
Outlining exactly what happened that morning, the report explained how a linesman on the quay was moving forward towards the tensioned spring line when a loud bang was heard as the line suddenly released and recoiled vertically upwards.
The spring line struck Mr Vargas under his chin, and he was 'lifted off his feet and thrown backwards, causing his head to strike the accommodation ladder behind him.
Despite a 'rapid emergency response', the severe head and spinal injuries Mr Vargas received meant he was declared dead at the scene.
As a result of the investigation, Mona Manx’s management company, Union Marine Management Services Pte. Ltd, has taken action to improve crew awareness of the guidance provided in the Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers and reviewed the requirements for safety briefings before arrival at port.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has amended the Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers to include guidance highlighting the potential vertical component of a recoiling mooring line and the risks associated with mooring line entrapment.
Recommendations have also been made to port operator Puerto Ventanas S.A. and Quintero Port Authority to provide clear instructions for masters and pilots on the use of engines while manoeuvring and to ensure the risks associated with mooring line entrapment are considered.