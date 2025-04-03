The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has confirmed that there was a significant increase in the amount of Isle of Man callouts throughout 2024.
RNLI lifeboats based at the charity’s five lifeboat stations in the island launched 40 times and saved four lives last year, compared to them being launched 31 times and saving two lives throughout 2023.
The number of people helped by the RNLI also rose from 27 in 2023 to 53 in 2024.
Each of the island’s lifeboat stations saw an increase in their launch figures compared to 2023.
Douglas and Port St Mary lifeboats had the most launches, while the volunteer crew at Port Erin were responsible for saving three lives.
Over 75% of the total lifeboat launches were within five nautical miles or less of the shore, and the majority of these shouts involved power boats, sailing vessels or manual watercrafts such as paddleboards and kayaks.
Across the British Isles, the charity’s lifeboats were launched over 9,100 times in 2024, making it the fourth-busiest year in the charity’s 201-year history.
Due to the high demand for its services, the RNLI have now started a new fundraising campaign titled the ‘Mayday Mile’.
Participants are challenged to cover a mile a day for the month of May, with all the money raised going back into the charity.
Dani Beckett, RNLI community manager, commented: ‘Usually it’s our crew heading out to respond to Mayday calls, but now we’re the ones asking for help.
‘Thousands of people get into danger on and around the water each year and need our help, but everything we do is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.
‘It’s clear from these new figures that demand for our services remains high.’
To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation, you can visit https://fundraise.rnli.org/event/mayday-mile