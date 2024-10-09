Residents can find out more about controversial proposals for the Isle of Man’s first onshore windfarm at a series of public consultation events.
Those behind the Cair Vie Windfarm project, which will be operated by Manx Utilities, have revealed there will be three or four turbines although the height and scale of them near Earystane Plantation in Colby have still not been determined.
A total of eight sessions will be held across the Island from October 19-27 when senior officers from Manx Utilities and specialist consultants Wardell Armstrong will be on hand to hear the views of locals.
Manx Utilities chief executive Phil King, says it’s imperative everyone with an interest in the project, which would generate more than a quarter of the island’s annual electricity needs, gets to have their say.
‘This is unquestionably an exciting initiative for the whole of the Isle of Man and one which can provide increased energy independence and generate sustainable energy for our island,’ he said.
‘However, it’s vitally important we listen to and engage with residents throughout the island, to hear their views, answer any questions and provide an opportunity to learn more about the project.’
As well as providing an opportunity to discuss the technical, environmental and economic aspects of the scheme, there’ll also be a virtual reality experience where members of the public will be able to see what the turbines might look like from key vantage points in the south of the island.
The planning application, which is due to be submitted in early 2025, will be based on all of the information that Manx Utilities has gathered to date. Feedback from these consultation events will also help to shape the proposals which will be taken forward to the planning application stage.
The community consultation events will be held on:
- Saturday, October 19: Morton Hall, Castletown, noon-4pm
- Sunday, October 20: Douglas City Hall, noon-4pm
- Monday, October 21: Peel Centenary Centre, 2-7pm
- Tuesday, October 22: Douglas City Hall, 2-7pm
- Wednesday, October 23: Morton Hall, Castletown, 2-7pm
- Friday, October 25: Ramsey Courthouse, 2-7pm
- Saturday, October 26: Peel Centenary Centre, noon-4pm
- Sunday, October 27: Ramsey Courthouse, noon-4pm.
Mr King said: ‘We are keen to meet residents to discuss the project. These events form an essential part of the detailed Environmental Impact Assessment process we committed to at the outset and the design process will continue to evolve as Wardell Armstrong and ourselves incorporate those findings.’
The Earystane site has been selected as it is deemed one of the windiest places in the island.
But there has been strong opposition from environmentalists and nearby residents and concerned about the ecological impact and the noise they would create.
Anyone unable to attend the consultation events can view the Virtual Reality experience, showing what the windfarm will look like from six key areas in the south of the island, and complete the community consultation feedback form via the Manx Utilities’ website.