Balleira Road in Kirk Michael will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, December 12) to allow emergency tree-felling work following damage caused by Storm Darragh.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has identified several trees along the route as a risk to public safety, with the potential to fall onto the carriageway.
The department has deemed the work urgent to mitigate any hazards to road users.
The closure will be in effect from 11am to 5pm, during which time no vehicular traffic will be permitted to enter or exit Balleira Road.
Residents requiring vehicle access have been advised to park on the main road in Kirk Michael for the duration of the closure.
While pedestrian access will be maintained, the DoI has warned that short delays may occur to ensure safety around the work site.
A letter drop to impacted residents is scheduled for tonight (Wednesday) to provide details of the planned works and access arrangements.
The Isle of Man felt the full force of Storm Darragh over the weekend as winds of up to 80mph downed trees, shut roads and left homes without power.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) were called out to over 160 locations across the island as staff worked to clear more than 200 downed trees.
On Monday, walkers and cyclists were warned to avoid all of the Isle of Man’s plantations until a full assessment of the Storm Darragh damage had been carried out